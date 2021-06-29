Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of BMBN stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $20.65.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
