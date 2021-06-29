Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BMBN stock opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.69. Benchmark Bankshares has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $20.65.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

