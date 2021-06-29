Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Position Reduced by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,704 shares during the quarter. Benefitfocus makes up about 3.7% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 2.49% of Benefitfocus worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BNFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The stock has a market cap of $487.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.75. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNFT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

