Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.97. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

