Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $49.19

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.19, but opened at $48.18. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 1,587 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,484,000 after acquiring an additional 132,589 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 1,044.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 333,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,526 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

