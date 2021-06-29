Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

