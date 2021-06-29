Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 1,013 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.80. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.43.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

