Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,618 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,143,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,633,000 after buying an additional 489,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,152,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,844,000 after buying an additional 4,338,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.62.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

