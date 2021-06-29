Bessemer Group Inc. Has $569,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $287,508,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $206.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

