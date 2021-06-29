Bessemer Group Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.80.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

