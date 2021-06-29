Bessemer Group Inc. Has $799,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,496.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,447.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

