Bessemer Group Inc. Has $813,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,719 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

