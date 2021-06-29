Bessemer Group Inc. Has $867,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after acquiring an additional 559,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $73,200,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $49,372,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

