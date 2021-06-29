Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after acquiring an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $46,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 64.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 618,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

