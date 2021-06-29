BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BYSI opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

