BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
BYSI opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.81.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
