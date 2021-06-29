Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 36.9% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.52. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.34.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

