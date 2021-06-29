Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Reduced by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Biogen worth $69,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Biogen by 13.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $340.27 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.52. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.