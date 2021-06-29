BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874 in the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $83.20. 6,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,912. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

