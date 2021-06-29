Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 45.06% and a negative net margin of 61.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Biomerica by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,984. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

