BitWhite (BTW) One Day Volume Tops $97,663.00

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $61,694.01 and approximately $97,663.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011437 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.