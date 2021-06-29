BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 788.0% in June

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 788.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BKTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.31. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

