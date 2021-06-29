BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Up 788.0% in June

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 788.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of BKTI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,630. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 million, a PE ratio of 64.40 and a beta of 1.31. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.32.
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.
About BK Technologies
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.
