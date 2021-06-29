BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Lowered to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry to C$11.30 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Shares of BB opened at C$15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.10. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

