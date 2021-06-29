BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,420 shares of company stock worth $11,714,750. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 112,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.