BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.82.
BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,420 shares of company stock worth $11,714,750. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.
BL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About BlackLine
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.
