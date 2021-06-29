BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,111,917 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,917 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.00% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RADI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,474,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo bought 925,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

