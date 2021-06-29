BlackRock Inc. Acquires 362,741 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 362,741 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of VirnetX worth $28,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 78,280 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 866,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,596,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VirnetX by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 159,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.56. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC).

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.