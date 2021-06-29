BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of Select Energy Services worth $27,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

WTTR stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $643.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

