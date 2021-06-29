BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 510,768.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 745,722 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 58,259.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,268 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 332,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 208,684 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

