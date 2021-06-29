BlackRock Inc. Has $25.91 Million Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.33% of OneWater Marine worth $25,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEW opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $166,107.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,262 shares of company stock worth $10,452,551. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

