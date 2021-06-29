BlackRock Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 103.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,170,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $27,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Zomedica by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zomedica alerts:

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann Marie Cotter sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $67,665.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,332 shares in the company, valued at $38,665.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,076,526 shares of company stock worth $4,692,763 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZOM stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.