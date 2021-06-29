BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

NYSE:BLK opened at $878.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $855.17. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $530.99 and a 12-month high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

