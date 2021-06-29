BlackRock Inc. Purchases 191,715 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,715 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $25,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

