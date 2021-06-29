BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,495. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

