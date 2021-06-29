Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,622 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $56,026,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 297.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,308 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 223,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 200.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,644 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

