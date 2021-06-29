Blair William & Co. IL Sells 187,721 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,721 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.53. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

