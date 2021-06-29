Blair William & Co. IL Sells 316 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.50.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $180.52 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.45.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

