Blair William & Co. IL Sells 956 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,266,000 after acquiring an additional 687,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 834,276 shares of company stock valued at $58,111,706 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,313.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

