Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

