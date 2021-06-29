B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 570.28 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 390.70 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

