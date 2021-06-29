BMO Capital Markets Lowers Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of EMLAF opened at $31.23 on Friday. Empire has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

