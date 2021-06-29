BMO Capital Markets Raises Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $330.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.27.

NYSE:ACN opened at $293.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.39. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $186.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

