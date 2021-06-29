BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 73.6% in June

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCF. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 37,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DCF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 68,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

