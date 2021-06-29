Bob’s Repair Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $9,933.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

