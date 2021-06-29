Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

