Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.
BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04.
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.
