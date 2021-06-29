Bollard Group LLC Buys 143 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 89,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,151,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $751,348,000 after buying an additional 169,549 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

