BOLT (BOLT) Price Up 0.1% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. BOLT has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $99,072.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00054296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.76 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038644 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.