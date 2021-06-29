Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNEFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.30.

BNEFF stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.41. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

