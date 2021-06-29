BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $100,344,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 458.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,724,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,382 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,499,000 after purchasing an additional 812,753 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,206,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 763,675 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.80.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

