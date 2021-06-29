Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,049,000 after buying an additional 557,181 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 113,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,185,470. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.