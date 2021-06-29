Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,934. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

