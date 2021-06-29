Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,030. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $71.03 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

