Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.35 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $300.11 and a 12-month high of $429.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

